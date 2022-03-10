Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 252.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

