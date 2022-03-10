STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,828 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics accounts for 2.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 775,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,451,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,016. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

