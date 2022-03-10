Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (ABSSF, AGGZF, BKBEF, BLDP, BNS, CNR, CP, CRWD, ESN, FNV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 10th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)

had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI). The firm issued a hold rating and a C$171.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP). They issued a buy rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a C$144.00 target price on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penske is riding high on strategic acquisitions. It has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with Warner Truck Centers buyout. Acquisition of Kansas City Freightliner, completed in the second quarter of 2021, is expected to add $450 million in Penske’s annualized revenue. The McCoy buyout, completed in November, may boost the top line of Penske’s PTG subsidiary. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers are driving sales. But, it faces the brunt of escalating SG&A costs and adverse forex translations, which may limit earnings. High debt levels and tight inventory led by the ongoing chip crisis are other concerns. Also, tough competition may lower selling prices. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ralph Lauren outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy its robust surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported the sixth straight earnings beat and the fourth consecutive revenue surprise in the fiscal third quarter. Results gained from robust revenue growth across all regions on a strong holiday season and digital growth. Persistent brand elevation efforts and robust full-priced selling trends have been aiding AURs. The company provided a solid fiscal fourth quarter and raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, the company is witnessing higher marketing costs owing to digital expansion and new consumer acquisition. The company also expects the highly volatile and inflationary input cost environment to continue in fiscal 2022. Adverse currency is likely to partly hurt fiscal 2022 results.”

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RFJ Auto buyout has substantially boosted Sonic’s portfolio and geographical footprint. The deal has catapulted Sonic into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States and is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues. Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. The company is likely to gain from strong organic growth fueled by its EchoPark unit expansion. However, Sonic’s aggressive expansion policy is leading to a steep rise in SG&A costs which might hurt margins. The company is also bearing the onslaught of chip crisis which has tightened inventory. Low inventory levels are particularly conspicuous in the new vehicle segment. Elevated leverage is another concern. Investors are thus recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The TDS family of companies continues to execute on its strategic priorities. While U.S. Cellular is making improvements in its high-performing network, TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets. Financial flexibility has allowed the company to lower the average cost of financing. It intends to diversify from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider. Growing demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, it conducts its wireless operations through its subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in a competitive market. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are other concerns.”

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$3.38 price target on the stock.

