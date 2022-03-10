Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (ITRN, JHG, KNBWY, KROS, LBAI, LOMA, MAG, MASS, MCHX, MUX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 10th:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.