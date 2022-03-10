Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.