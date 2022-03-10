Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Resolute Forest Products Call Options (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 945% compared to the average daily volume of 2,093 call options.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.08. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

