Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Resolute Forest Products Call Options (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 945% compared to the average daily volume of 2,093 call options.
In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.08. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
