Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.