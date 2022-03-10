Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,812% compared to the typical daily volume of 26 call options.

PSO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

