Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Genesco Call Options (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,814 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,928% compared to the average volume of 192 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $7.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

