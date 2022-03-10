Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 1,508 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 743,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,967. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

