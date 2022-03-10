Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 48,225 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average daily volume of 5,076 put options.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 265,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 324,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 1,277,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,172,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
