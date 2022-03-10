Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

