Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 11,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,339% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 962,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

