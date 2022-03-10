StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 297,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,473,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

