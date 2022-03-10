STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. STORE Capital comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 30,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,082. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

