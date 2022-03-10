Strategic Equity Management Invests $12.62 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.69. 82,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

