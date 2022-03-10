Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.56. 413,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 970,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.