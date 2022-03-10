Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,784,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPHY stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.