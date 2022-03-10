Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.23% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA ECLN opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

