Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.