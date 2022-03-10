Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,930 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after buying an additional 392,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

