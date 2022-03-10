Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 663 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $265.63 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $231.64 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

