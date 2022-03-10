Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

