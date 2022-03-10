Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 679 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $391.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.45 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

