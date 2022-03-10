Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.36. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90.

