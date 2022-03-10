Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.17% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.65 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

