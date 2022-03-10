Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) by 3,014.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,240 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 2.34% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POTX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

