Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.55 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,702,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.