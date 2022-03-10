Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of PWB opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.