Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

