Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $2.23 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 408,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04.

