Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,353 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.