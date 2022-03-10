Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 13,546 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 845,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 84,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

