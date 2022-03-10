Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,467 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.
Shares of COIN stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.99 and its 200-day moving average is $252.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $429.54.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.