Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,880 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.46% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

KORP opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

