Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

