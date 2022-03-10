Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 805 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.46 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.