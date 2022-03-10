Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Moderna by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,513 shares of company stock valued at $55,335,971 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

