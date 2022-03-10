Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.