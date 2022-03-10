Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $68.66. 424,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,550,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

