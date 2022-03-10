Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $3.94 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 113,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

