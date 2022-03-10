Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. 772,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

