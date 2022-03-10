Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.37. 36,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,403. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $405.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

