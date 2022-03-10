Strong Tower Advisory Services Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific comprises 2.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.29. 15,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

