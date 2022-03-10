Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 1,361 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

V stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.11. 256,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

