Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics comprises 3.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.25% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 82,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

