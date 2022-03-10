Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 951 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.57. The stock had a trading volume of 77,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.