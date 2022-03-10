Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,483,098. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

