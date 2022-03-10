StrongHands (SHND) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $105,441.75 and $3.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 86.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,618,268,934 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

