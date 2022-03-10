Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.75. 9,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average is $263.08. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

